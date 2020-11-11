- Advertisement -

It seems there is now a battle for who can purchase the most expensive bag among the rich spiritualists and their wives on social media.

Barely 2 weeks after Nana Agradaa started showing off the expensive bags and shoes she has bought, Obofowaa and Ayisha Modi have hit back.

Ayish Modi’s first attack on Nana Agradaa

Ayisha Modi who proudly calls herself Rev. Obofour and Obofowaa’s daughter has just dropped a video of Ciara, Obofour’s wife at a shop in the USA buying a bag as a gift for her.

Ayisha Modi aka She Loves Stonebwoy claims the bag is worth $2,400 and that is a little above GH¢ 140 million and she got a receipt to prove it.

Throwing a jab at Nana Agradaa, Ayisha Modi said Nana Agradaa should show Ghanaians receipt and not her foolishly by showing her bags and cards.

Agradaa’s reply to Ayisha Modi’s first attack

Sharing the video, Ayisha Modi wrote:

Everything about the Queen Obofowaa is original with receipts…Let this inspire you don’t hate ??You will need 100 packets of socks before you can walk in her shoes. Kwasia can ur Godmother buy u a bag worth 2,400 dollars.

Show us Receipts and you are showing us bag ? cards??????. . Foolishness at its best???????. American ways, not Ghana ways. Come back again let me kill you for the 3rd time

Obofowaa buys a bag with $2400 for Ayisha Modi

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Money is good. Obofowaa buys a bag worth $2400 for Ayisha Modi pic.twitter.com/0EdDZM2lAH — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) November 11, 2020

It seems the video Ayisha Modi recorded to diss Nana Agradaa for fighting Obofour was just the tip of the iceberg. Ghanaians are about to witness another beef soon.