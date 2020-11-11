type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ayisha Modi mocks Nana Agradaa after receiving a bag worth $2,400 from...
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi mocks Nana Agradaa after receiving a bag worth $2,400 from Obofowaa

Avatar
By RASHAD
Updated:
Obofour - Ayisha Modi Nana Agradaa - Obofowaa
Obofour - Ayisha Modi Nana Agradaa - Obofowaa
- Advertisement -

It seems there is now a battle for who can purchase the most expensive bag among the rich spiritualists and their wives on social media.

Barely 2 weeks after Nana Agradaa started showing off the expensive bags and shoes she has bought, Obofowaa and Ayisha Modi have hit back.

Ayish Modi’s first attack on Nana Agradaa

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ayisha Modi who proudly calls herself Rev. Obofour and Obofowaa’s daughter has just dropped a video of Ciara, Obofour’s wife at a shop in the USA buying a bag as a gift for her.

SEE ALSO: Breaking: Shatta Wale attacked in Krofrom for duping Junior US $10,000 and not attending his funeral after his death (Video)

Ayisha Modi aka She Loves Stonebwoy claims the bag is worth $2,400 and that is a little above GH¢ 140 million and she got a receipt to prove it.

Throwing a jab at Nana Agradaa, Ayisha Modi said Nana Agradaa should show Ghanaians receipt and not her foolishly by showing her bags and cards.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Agradaa’s reply to Ayisha Modi’s first attack

Subscribe to watch new videos

Sharing the video, Ayisha Modi wrote:

Everything about the Queen Obofowaa is original with receipts…Let this inspire you don’t hate ??You will need 100 packets of socks before you can walk in her shoes. Kwasia can ur Godmother buy u a bag worth 2,400 dollars.

Show us Receipts and you are showing us bag ? cards??????. . Foolishness at its best???????. American ways, not Ghana ways. Come back again let me kill you for the 3rd time

Obofowaa buys a bag with $2400 for Ayisha Modi
Obofowaa buys a bag with $2400 for Ayisha Modi

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

SEE ALSO: Lordina Mahama has packed out to John Mahama’s house – Abronye DC

It seems the video Ayisha Modi recorded to diss Nana Agradaa for fighting Obofour was just the tip of the iceberg. Ghanaians are about to witness another beef soon.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News