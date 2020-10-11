type here...
Obofour griefs as he mourns his mother-in-law

By Qwame Benedict
Obofour griefs as he mourns his late mother-in-law
Obofour and Bofowaa
The leader of Annointed Palace Chapel Rev. Obofour currently in a mourning state after loosing his mother-in-law thus Bofowaa Ciara’s mum to the ichy hands of death.

As it stands now, details of what led to her death still remains unknown as the family are yet to come out and explain the cause of death to the public.

The demise of Obofour’s in-law comes at a bad time especially after her successfully welcomed triplets into her family weeks ago.

Their naming ceremoney happened some few weeks ago in the presence of a few invited friends and family.

Divided into two, the first part of the event was the actual naming ceremony which was held at the couple’s residence at Trasacco Estates in Accra while a private dinner came off in the evening at the plush Kempinski Hotel.

Our hearts goes out to the bereaved family for their loss.

Ghpage.com is still following and would update readers with any new information we pick up.

