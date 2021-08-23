- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah marked his 52nd birthday in a plush ceremony over the weekend.

The private ceremony was attended by the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour also known as Nii Adotei Gyata, and his wife, Ciara Antwi also known as Naa Adukwei Shikakye.

The two men of God were reported to be at loggerheads with each other but it seems they have settled their differences.

Rev Obofour and his wife, as usual, showcased their wealth by spraying money on the celebrant.

The APC head pastor also showered praises on Rev. Owusu Bempah and prayed for God’s blessings on his life.

“With the greatest of respect, we are celebrating a great man. He is an anointed man of God, the man who carries power”, Rev Obofour praised.

The simple but plush ceremony was also attended by family, church members, and loved ones.

Rev Obofour also used that opportunity to address claims that he is into money rituals as he advised his followers to rubbish such rumours.