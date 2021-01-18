type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Rev.Obofour-Bofowaa-Ciara-Obofour Jnr
The son of one of Ghana’s richest pastors Rev. Obofour, Francis Antwi Jnr aka Jnr Obofour yesterday 17th January, 2021 turned a year older and was celebrated by his mother Bofowaa Ciara on her social media page.

As the son of a wealthy man in the country, not only was he celebrated by his mum, by was also celebrated by the unofficial spokeperson for Bhim Nation President Ayisha Modi, his elder sister Lawrensa and a hot of other.

In the photo shared on the timeline of his mother, Jnr Obofour is seen crusing in his mini Range Rover while posing for the camera.

Bofowaa sharing the photos added this caption: “My king , u born on a passionate day and I love you dearly. This day is so special to our family. We love you happy birthday”

Check out the photos below:

Source:Ghpage

