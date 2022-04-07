type here...
Obofour makes peace with Nana Agradaa
Lifestyle

Obofour makes peace with Nana Agradaa

By Qwame Benedict
Rev Obofour real name Kweku Antwi Adjei who is also the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel has finally made peace with Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng formally known as Nana Agradaa.

The two personalities have been fighting with each other since 2018 until now that they have decided to patch things up between themselves.

Obofour granting an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Rashad has opened up and revealed why and how the two other them after all these years of fighting have decided to make peace.

According to him, their beef was orchestrated by one person who came to him seeking help and shortly after he gave him money to rent, the person went to Nana Agradaa’s house to say bad things about him which resulted in their fights.

He continued that fast forward they got to know about what the person had done after he came to apologize to both parties and that led to them making peace.

Listen to the interview below:

He also revealed that there was an audio of the person saying several things about him to Nana Agraada which wasn’t true and at the right time he would bring the audio out for people to listen.

The preacher also stated that despite the fact that they have made peace there is a case pending at the police station that he wants to use to redeem his image.

    Source:Ghpage

