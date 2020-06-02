One of the news which went viral all over social media in late May was the news of Queen Ciara, Obofuor’s wife’s childbirth.

It emerged that Queen Ciara had given birth to triplets and the babies are as beautiful as their parents.

Well, finally Queen Ciara has stepped out since childbirth and she didn’t do it alone.

In the new photo which has surfaced on social media, Ciara was with all her newborn triplet and it looks like they were stepping out to catch some fun maybe even go to the hospital.

There have been wild reactions since the photos surfaced online finally settling the doubting Thomases who thought the report was false

See photo below

Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara and her triplet

Congratulations to Queen Ciara and Obofour once again.