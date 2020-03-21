Home Lifestyle Obofour reacts to burying women and killing 2 children allegations
Source:GHPAGE
Obofour reacts to burying women and killing 2 children allegations

Rev. Obofour reacts to occultism accusations
Rev. Obofour reacts to occultism accusations
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei popularly known as Rev. Obofour has finally reacted to the accusations that he is into occultism.

Speaking on his tv station on a live broadcast, Obofour revealed he has never lost a child in his life and he will never forgive anyone who makes the accusation again that he used his two children for rituals by killing them o Benin.

SEE ALSO: “Gay, dog, senseless cow; don’t try me again”- Rev. Obofour insults Prophet Oduro

Reverend Obofour denied the occultism allegation from Pastor Elisha and other pastors ever since he hit the limelight.

He vowed to deal with anyone who makes allegations that seeks to defame him in the future. He vowed never to forgive anyone again.

Reverend Obofour shared audios where the prophet is now begging for forgiveness and claiming he does not know what came over him to make the allegations. He only wanted fame.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

SEE ALSO: Celestine Donkor sues Rev. Obofour

The allegation was made by a pastor who goes by the name Pastor Elisha, leader of Word of Jesus Prayer Ministry and he spoke on Metro FM in Sunyani with the host, K. Blessing.

Pastor Elisha claims Obofour killed his first two children after he went to Cotonou in Bennin for spiritual powers. He also claimes Obofour has buried the womb of women at his church.

He claims Prophet Igwe is his witness to the fact that Obofour killed his first two children for powers to be wealthy and powerful.

SEE ALSO: Obofour speaks on his new ‘bus mansion’ which has a bedroom, toilet & kitchen

Prophet Elisha added that Obofour eats the flesh of humans and the intestines of women who have just given birth. He also buries a live cow every three months at his church as a sacrifice.

The pastor alleged that Obofour sent some people to assassinate him but pastor One Blow, the Obinim junior pastor who defected to Obofou’s church secretly informed him and he has fled his house.

But as it stands now, the pastor after being declared wanted by the police for making defamatory comments against Obofour has fled into hiding.

SEE ALSO: Rev Obofour buys GHC685,547 car that has a bedroom, toilet & kitchen

K. Bless, the host has however been arrested assisting investigations. Pastor Elisha has blocked the manager of the radio station and the host.

Previous articleGhana legalizes the use of ‘weed’
Next articleVideo of Shatta Bandle kissing a Slay Queen hit online

