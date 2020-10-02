- Advertisement -

The ardent follower of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has revealed how the head pastor of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour and his wife gifted her a house.

In an interview, Ayisha disclosed that she is a proud owner of a 4 master bedroom house at East Legon which was presented to her by Rev Obofour and his wife.

Ayisha also known as ‘She Loves Stonebwoy’ detailed that she has known the wife of Rev Obofour, Queen Ciara for two years and has been a blessing in her life.

‘Queen Ciara has been a mother-figure to me. She is the one I run to when I need advice from a mother that’s why I call her my Godmother.

I have known her for 2 years and we do lots of things together”, Ayisha Modi revealed.

Watch video below;

She added that she owns 5 plots of land also at East Legon, a Range Rover, Nissan Rogue and a Mercedes Benz.

Ayisha further stated that she invested over $200,000 in the careers of musicians she worked with but never profited from them.