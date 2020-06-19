- Advertisement -

Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei affectionately called Rev. Obofour the founder and leader Anointed Palace Chapel has jubilated over court decision to remand Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi for defamation.

Obofour together with his wife are jubilating over the court’s decision which has vindicated them.

The man of God has also sent a strong warning to others who are planning on defaming him to stand well because they will face him in court.

Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi was remanded by Kaneshie court after failing to prove allegation he made against the man of God that he murdered a woman in the Western Region.

The court remanded Hoahi to reappear before the court in 2 weeks’ time, 3rd July 2020 to defends his case before the court.

His accomplice confessed to framing lies on the man of God and begged for forgiveness from the court. He was fined GHS3600 in default serve 6 months in prison.

He was also ordered to apologize to Reverend Obofour on the same TV station (Next TV) he sat to defame the man of God.

Ghpage is monitoring and we will keep you updated on any new development