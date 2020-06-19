type here...
Obofour and his wife jubilate after Nana Hoahi was remanded for 2 weeks

By RASHAD
Obofour and wife jubilate after Nana Hoahi was remanded
Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei affectionately called Rev. Obofour the founder and leader Anointed Palace Chapel has jubilated over court decision to remand Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi for defamation.

Obofour together with his wife are jubilating over the court’s decision which has vindicated them.

SEE ALSO: Nana Hoahi remanded for 2 weeks for defaming Obofour; Accomplice pleads guilty (Video, Photos)

The man of God has also sent a strong warning to others who are planning on defaming him to stand well because they will face him in court.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi was remanded by Kaneshie court after failing to prove allegation he made against the man of God that he murdered a woman in the Western Region.

The court remanded Hoahi to reappear before the court in 2 weeks’ time, 3rd July 2020 to defends his case before the court.

SEE ALSO: First photos of Obofour and Queen Ciara newborn triplet hit online

His accomplice confessed to framing lies on the man of God and begged for forgiveness from the court. He was fined GHS3600 in default serve 6 months in prison.

He was also ordered to apologize to Reverend Obofour on the same TV station (Next TV) he sat to defame the man of God.

Listen to the whole issue and watch what happened in the court below

SEE ALSO: “Gay, dog, senseless cow; don’t try me again”- Rev. Obofour insults Prophet Oduro

Ghpage is monitoring and we will keep you updated on any new development

