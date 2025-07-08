type here...
Obolo trends again as video of him dancing like Michael Jackson at a club pops up

By Mzta Churchill

Internet sensation, Obolo has made it into the trends again, after he was granted bail.

A new video featuring the internet sensation has popped up online, making netizens react to it.

In the viral video, Obolo could be seen at an undisclosed location, having a good time with friends and close associates.

In the video, Obolo could be seen doing the usual thing, dancing like Michael Jackson as people around cheered him up.

Obolo became a household name following the death of Ghanaian Tiktoker, Yaa Baby.

