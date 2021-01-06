Obour to cut off his dreadlocks on his 40th birthday; details why in new video

- Advertisement -

Bice Osei Kuffour known in the music circles as Obour is set to cut down his trademark dreadlock hairstyle on his 40th birthday this year.

Obour has stuck to his promise as he looks forward to cutting his locks in the year 2021.

The musician and former aspiring Member of Parliament, who turns 40 on November 7, has assured his fans that his 40th birthday will bring along with it a new look Obour.

To confirm this, a video of him addressing fans at a show in the presence of longtime colleague and friend, Okyeame Kwame has surfaced online.

In the video, Obour affirmed that he will take down his dreadlocks on his 40th birthday.

The immediate past President of the Musicians Union of Ghana since he broke out as a rapper has been identified both with his impactful lyrics and his dreadlocks.

Soon we will see him without the locks but his lyrics in songs like Atentenben, Atumpan and Obour will continue to live on.

However, he assured his fans to be on the lookout for a new refined Obour that they would come to appreciate.

Obour to take down his dreadlocks on his 40th birthday pic.twitter.com/FTlyWKf1f0 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 6, 2021

“In my 40th year, I know those who love Obour for who Obour is and what Obour stands for, you would miss Obour with the dreadlocks”, he said.