type here...
Home Entertainment Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

By Qwame Benedict
0
Obour-dad
Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus
- Advertisement -

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has been under criticism after it was revealed that he failed to report to health officials that his father had just returned from the UK.

But in Obour’s reaction, he revealed that he made the doctor’s aware of his father’s return from the UK and that he had undergone a coronavirus test but yet to receive the results.

In a new twist, a man identified as Hakeem who is said to be Obour’s brother and one of the people closer to their dad before his death last Friday has come out to give his version of all that happened.

Also Read: Covid-19: Obour clashes with Ridge hospital over father’s corpse

View this post on Instagram

Obour

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

In an interview, Hakeem narrated that Obour’s father identified as Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor upon his return from the UK was residing in the village until he started showing signs of Covid-19 but a hospital they took him took conducted a malaria test on him which came out positive so he was been treated as a malaria patient.

He continued that though he had been diagnosed with malaria, Obour made them go in for a Covid-19 test on Thursday, March 25 and were told their results would be ready in 48 hours thus Friday, March 27.

Hakeem disclosed that when they got home, Obour asked that his dad isolate himself in a room while everyone in the house was supplied with a nose mask and a glove and cautioned against going to the isolation room unprotected.

Also Read: Covid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father’s travel history as he confirms his death

He, however, debunked the assertion that upon their arrival at Ridge Hospital in Accra they hid that their dad has just arrived from the UK because, after Obour, he himself had told one of the doctors.

Listen to the audio below:

Not drawing conclusions but from deducing what Hakeem has said, it means Obour knew his father had been infected with the coronavirus but was trying to keep it under wraps for what reason we can’t tell.

Previous articlePrincess Maria Teresa of Spain dies of Coronavirus
Next articleDavido tests positive for Coronavirus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Video of 3 men beaten to stupor by soldiers amid covid-19 lockdown in Kasoa goes viral

Mr. Tabernacle -
A video fast circulating on social media has 3 young Ghanaian men who have landed themselves in a big and regrettable mess.
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of...
Read more
Entertainment

Jupitar recounts how Shatta Wale received heavy slaps from a Policeman

Qwame Benedict -
The capital city Accra is currently under a partial lockdown and one of the best ways for people to join themselves is...
Read more
Entertainment

Criss Waddle threatens to slap Angel Obinim if he makes noise after coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
AMG Boss Criss Kweku Waddle is likely to be the next person to have a fight with Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of...
Read more
Entertainment

Kalybos, Zynell Zuh, and others exposed for spreading fake Covid-19 messages from UNICEF

Qwame Benedict -
In the wake of the sudden outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, some celebrities around the world have taken it upon themselves to...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, March 30, 2020
Accra
few clouds
33 ° C
33 °
33 °
49 %
9.8kmh
20 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

7 beautiful photos of Obinim’s first daughter mistaken to be his side chic

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the past few days, Bishop Daniel Obinim the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been in the news after...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong’s claims that Obinim has bought her a house

RASHAD -
Pamela Odame Watara, the Ghananian socialite has finally reacted to the allegation from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that Angel Obinim has bought her...
Read more
Entertainment

Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of...
Read more
News

Nana Addo has told us to beat arrogant people who will defy the lockdown rules-Kumasi soldiers

RASHAD -
There is a video of an alleged soldier telling Ghanaians especially people in Kumasi the directive given to them by the president...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News