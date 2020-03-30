- Advertisement -

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has been under criticism after it was revealed that he failed to report to health officials that his father had just returned from the UK.

But in Obour’s reaction, he revealed that he made the doctor’s aware of his father’s return from the UK and that he had undergone a coronavirus test but yet to receive the results.

In a new twist, a man identified as Hakeem who is said to be Obour’s brother and one of the people closer to their dad before his death last Friday has come out to give his version of all that happened.

In an interview, Hakeem narrated that Obour’s father identified as Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor upon his return from the UK was residing in the village until he started showing signs of Covid-19 but a hospital they took him took conducted a malaria test on him which came out positive so he was been treated as a malaria patient.

He continued that though he had been diagnosed with malaria, Obour made them go in for a Covid-19 test on Thursday, March 25 and were told their results would be ready in 48 hours thus Friday, March 27.

Hakeem disclosed that when they got home, Obour asked that his dad isolate himself in a room while everyone in the house was supplied with a nose mask and a glove and cautioned against going to the isolation room unprotected.

He, however, debunked the assertion that upon their arrival at Ridge Hospital in Accra they hid that their dad has just arrived from the UK because, after Obour, he himself had told one of the doctors.

Not drawing conclusions but from deducing what Hakeem has said, it means Obour knew his father had been infected with the coronavirus but was trying to keep it under wraps for what reason we can’t tell.