Stop fooling, go back & learn sense – Oboy Siki to hungry Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki has descended heavily on Afia Scwarzenegger over her recent rants that Ghanaians should not complain about the recent taxes introduced by the NPP government.

The the loud mouth actress in a video released online was heard bashing Ghanaians who are complaining of the high taxes introduced by the Akuffo-Addo led administration.

Oboy Siki reacting to the video which Afia was defending the NPP government described Afia as a hungry bootlicker.

“She is a hypocrite. She should stop fooling and go back and learn sense. How can you be defending this.

Does she think Ghanaians are kids or what? She was following NDC when Mahama was in government now she declared her support for NPP and defending this.

We all listened to the information minister on the taxes which he clearly said the new taxes is as a result to the free water and light Ghanaians enjoyed. So why is she now coming to defend this that it is not about the free water and light.

She is hungry and following her stomach, She should shut up, stop fooling and go back and learn sense. Oboy Said on Agyapa TV morning show as a panelist.