Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki who has now managed to be tagged as a controversial bad man has once again done the unthinkerble.

Everyone wishes to celebrate their birthday in a grand style and to some extent be the talk of the town.

But Oboy Siki decided to get people to talk about his birthday by choosing to celebrate his birthday at the cemetery.

In a video sighted on social media, the veteran actor together with some of his colleagues and actors stormed the cemetery to have a memorable birthday party.

Speaking at his birthday party, he stated that he had said it years ago that he would celebrate his birthday at the cemetery and he is keeping to his promise by doing just that.

He went ahead to offer prayers and pour libation to the gods and the spirits in the cemetery.

Oboy Siki went further to cut his birthday cake together with his colleagues as they sang the Happy Birthday song for him.

Watch the video below:

See some photos from the birthday party

Happy birthday to him.