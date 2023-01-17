Kumawood veteran Oboy Siki has lost his cool on Lilwin following his most recent attack on Dr Likee.

About a week ago, Dr Lilwin went live on Tiktok to poke fun at Dr Likee and the other YouTube stars.

In the video, Lilwin challenged them to a street contest as to who amongst them can garner street love and credibility like him therefore they should tone down the foolishness and hatred.

Just recently, Lilwin mocked Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Ama Tundra and the known YouTube stars that they’re not famous.

According to Lilwin, movie stars like Yaw Dabo, Don Little etc are more popular than all the YouTube stars with pride.

He also advised them to get script writers so that they can produce better content because the below-standard videos they release on their YouTube channels are becoming boring.

Following these rants, Oboy Siki who claims Lilwin is a cheat has also launched a scathy attack on the comic actor.

He lamented over how Lilwin refused to attend his mother’s funeral with the excuse that he was busy meanwhile he has attended his funerals before.

Speaking in an interview on RTV, Oboy Siki rained heavy insults on Lilwin and mocked him that his career is dead.

According to Oboy Siki, he’s now ever ready to match Lilwin boot for boot any time he strikes at him or any other colleague industry person.

