Oboy Siki’s comments made my boyfriend break up with me – Sweet Mimi

By Qwame Benedict
Kumawood actress Janet Brefo Jackson popularly known as Sweet Mimi has accused her colleague and senior Oboy Siki of causing her relationship to end in tears.

She mentioned that Oboy Siki has been on media interviews and also dragging her name with some utterances and that made her boyfriend leave their relationship.

Sweet Mimi turned down the assertion that Oboy Siki’s comment was to promote her stating that it’s rather causing her more harm than good because most of his comments are not promotional comments.

Speaking on the breakup, she disclosed that in one of Oboy Siki’s media interview he claimed that her supposed lover had reached out to him which was a lie because her boyfriend never reached out to him.

She added that after her serious boyfriend heard of this, he immediately broke up with her accusing her of cheating on him with another man.

“In what way does this help me, hype no don’t say that. He is disgracing someone under the guise of hype, what kind of hype is that? What he is doing has cost me my relationship. My boyfriend has now jilted me. Sometimes I sit home and cry because he knows very well that all the things he says are lies”.

“He goes round telling people that my boyfriend has reached out to him. Do you think I will date an immature person who would reach out to you Oboy Siki so you advise him? Are you the one to solve my relationship issue? Which mature guy in a relationship will reach out to Oboy Siki saying investigate Mimi for me. Nobody will do this,” she cried out.

