Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi and Delay; demands GHc 800,000-Full details
Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi and Delay; demands GHc 800,000-Full details

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ayisha Modi(L) Obrafour(M) Delay(R)
Ayisha Modi(L) Obrafour(M) Delay(R)
Ghanaian musician, Obrafour has sued Ayisha Modi, Deloris Frimpong-Manso Delay and the producers of the Delay Show over a false comment Ayisha made about him.

Recall some months back, Ayisha appeared on the Delay Show claiming to have invested $45,000 in Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’ project without getting a penny back.

This issue caused the veteran Ghanaian hiplife musician and rapper to react where he threatened to sue Ayisha Modi.

In an earlier communique issued by Obrafour via his management team, Execution Entertainment, it stated that his hit single ‘Kasiebo’ was a song on the album’ Asem beba dabi’.

They also revealed that the song was produced by Big Ben Music Productions, adding that everything Ayisha Modi said was nothing but blatant lies.

Well, it seems Obrafour originally known as Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko has taken matters a little bit higher; thus seeking redress from the court after Ayisha Modi failed to comply with Obrafour’s earlier warnings.

In a writ of summons, Obrafour is demanding a retraction and apology from Ayisha Modi, the host and producers of the Delay Show. These he demanded to be published in the Daily Graphic Newspaper.

He is seeking for GHS 800,000 if Ayisha Modi, Delay and the producers of the Delay Show decline to retract and have it published in the Daily Graphic Newspaper as stated.

See the writ below;

Writ of Summons
Writ of Summons 2
Writ of Summons 3
Writ of Summons 4
Writ of Summons 5
Writ of Summons 6
Writ of Summons 7
Writ of Summons 8
Writ of Summons 9
Source:GHPAGE

