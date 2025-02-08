type here...
News

Obrempong Appia-Nuamah II is alive – Twifo queen mothers set record straight

By Kwasi Asamoah

The Twifo Queen Mothers have clarified that their Paramount Chief, Obrempong Appia-Nuamah II, is alive, dismissing rumors fueled by funeral posters of the late Hemang Paramount Chief.

The Paramount Queen Mother of the Twifo Traditional Area, Nana Antwiwaa II, led her fellow queen mothers in a press conference to assure citizens both home and abroad that Obrempong Appia-Nuamah II is healthy and alive.

She explained that the confusion arose due to funeral announcements and posters for the late Hemang Paramount Chief, Amoa Sasraku III, which mistakenly referred to the deceased as the Twifo Paramount Chief.

This misinformation led to several inquiries from concerned citizens seeking confirmation.

“We want to inform our people and loved ones across the globe that our Paramount Chief, Obrempong Appia-Nuamah II, is alive. The funeral poster and announcement circulating pertain to the late Hemang Paramount Chief, Amoa Sasraku III,” Nana Antwiwaa II stated.

Obrempong Appia-Nuamah II also addressed the media, reassuring his people that he is alive and continues to serve them as tradition demands.

“It’s unfortunate that my late friend, the Hemang Paramount Chief Amoa Sasraku III’s funeral posters, have caused confusion. I urge my citizens to rest assured that I am alive,” he said.

