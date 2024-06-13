Obroni woman cries as Naija man she sponsored to the US vanishes after arriving

In a distressing turn of events, Angela Deem, an American woman and reality TV personality, has reported that her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, has disappeared just two months after relocating to the United States.

The couple, known from the popular reality show “90 Day Fiancé,” is now at the centre of a widespread search effort.

Angela, in a heartfelt plea shared on Instagram by Gossipmill, revealed that Michael vanished shortly after he arrived in America.

She disclosed his full name and mentioned that the police is actively searching for him across multiple states.

In her public appeal, Angela expressed her deep concern and frustration as she said;

“My husband Michael Ilesanmi, a participant from ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ has disappeared just after I relocated him to the United States. Please help me find him.”

This statement was accompanied by a video where Angela, visibly distressed, is seen alongside another individual who confirmed the ongoing police search for Michael.

Netizens Reactions…

@Cesshadie – Who can blame him though? She has a horrible attitude towards him



son_of_mercy__- I’m surprised y’all are taking this as a joke, when una know the kind temper wey dis woman get, what if she has done something to Michael and now coming here to claim something else

hok_holet – Anthing that happens to him, We will hold you accountable for it.