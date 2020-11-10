type here...
The obscene photo I took with my son was a mistake -Akuapem Poloo tells court

By Lizbeth Brown
Popular video vixen and actress Akuapem Poloo appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, 9th November 2020 over an obscene picture she took with her son.

The actress was charged with the publication of obscene materials, undermining a person’s privacy and engaging in domestic violence.

Well, Akuapem Poloo pleading not guilty to the three charges explained that the nude picture she shared on social media with her son was a mistake.

According to the video vixen, the picture she took with her son was not meant to be shared on social media, adding that it was a mistake.

However, Akuapem Poloo was granted bail to an amount of 100,000 cedis with four sureties, two to be justified with landed property.

The case has been adjourned to 23rd November 2020 for further investigation to be conducted.

It could be recalled that Akuapem Poloo shared a naked picture of herself and her son on social media to celebrate his birthday.

The picture which went viral garnered massive reactions on social media where Ghanaians condemned the picture and also criticized Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo took down the picture after the backlash and also apologised for her conduct.

A child rights group later reported the actress to the police and was invited for questioning.

