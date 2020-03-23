type here...
Source:Ghpage
Obuasi Sec Tech SHS students invent electronic hand-washing tap using plastic bucket

By Lizbeth Brown
The Robotic Club of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School has invented an electronic hand-washing tap using plastic buckets.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, the students explained that the main aim of designing the electronic bucket is to prevent people from touching the tap of the bucket while washing their hands.

This invention by these brilliant students is to avoid the spread of the virus in the quest to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

The electronic hand-washing tap automatically starts working when one extends his or hands under the tap.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: 3 More persons quarantined in the Ashanti Region-CEO of KATH

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Prophet Kumchacha lights up the internet as he tries to spell ‘Coronavirus’ on live television

The video has gained massive reactions on social media and people calling on the government to support these students for their brilliant invention.

Some netizens also commended the students for their smart invention.

Read some comments below;

s.t.yemoh19 wrote; Nice, government should look at this gifted students and support them.

lexicon_julius_owusu also added; This people the government should focus on.

zekovic.09 also had this to say; Its not juju. Its called the power of science. Keep it up bro.

reinkoatgh commented; Impressive.

yeboahoheema also wrote; Well done

