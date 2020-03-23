- Advertisement -

The Robotic Club of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School has invented an electronic hand-washing tap using plastic buckets.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, the students explained that the main aim of designing the electronic bucket is to prevent people from touching the tap of the bucket while washing their hands.

This invention by these brilliant students is to avoid the spread of the virus in the quest to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

The electronic hand-washing tap automatically starts working when one extends his or hands under the tap.

Watch the video below;

The video has gained massive reactions on social media and people calling on the government to support these students for their brilliant invention.

Some netizens also commended the students for their smart invention.

Read some comments below;

