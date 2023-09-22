Occupyjulorbihouse – Police prevent peaceful citizens from demanding better from the government

- Advertisement -

Day 2 of the #Occupyjulorbihouse protests, organized by the pressure group “Democracy Hub,” is currently underway but the police have blocked peaceful citizens from exercising their rights.

The police’s decision to prevent the protestors from protesting has been labelled as unlawful by legal practitioners because it’s only the court that can either halt or dismiss a proposed protest

The demonstration is aimed at drawing attention to the current economic mismanagement and corruption at the highest levels of government, calling on Nana Addo and the Economic Management Team to take action to #FixTheCountry.

The protests, which began on Thursday, September 21, took a different turn on their first day when police arrested and detained approximately 49 demonstrators at various police stations throughout the city.

However, these individuals were released around 8 p.m. on the same day of the arrest, setting the stage for continued calls for accountability.

The Democracy Hub’s initiative reflects a growing frustration among ordinary Ghanaians who believe that economic mismanagement and alleged theft have plagued the government.

The movement seeks to ensure that these issues are addressed promptly and effectively.

Below are some of the tweets from Ghanaians who are currently present at the 37 military hospital…

????????: Just arrived for Day 2 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



The protestors convened at the 37 Trotro station from the early hours of the morning and were moving towards the Jubilee House until the @GhPoliceService impeded the procession at the 37 Military Hospital. The… pic.twitter.com/3zrq5ajGLC — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce?????? (@OleleSalvador) September 22, 2023

Road Block at 37 Hospital.

Heavy Police Presence.

Barricades, Armour vehicles and swat gear.



Protestors have sat down and taken over the road until something changes.



The energy here is contagious.

People are TIRED ! ?? #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/xhFvgEbdBg — C-Real (@C_RealMC) September 22, 2023

One noteworthy aspect of the protests has been the reaction, or lack thereof, from Ghana’s celebrity community.

Fans have expressed disappointment that many celebrities have remained silent and have not joined the ordinary citizens in their calls for reform.

The apparent silence of celebrities has led to public criticism, with some fans lambasting them for not using their platform to amplify the voices of those who are protesting for a better future.

This controversy highlights the broader debate about the role of celebrities in social and political movements.

While celebrities have the right to express their views or choose not to engage in political matters, their influence can be significant in raising awareness and mobilizing public opinion.

As such, their participation in movements like “Occupy Julorbi House” could bring additional attention to the issues at hand.