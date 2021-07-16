- Advertisement -

The ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey has filed 3rd appeal to resist the footballer from forcefully ejecting her from his 7 bedroom mansion at East Legon.

Gloria Adjoa Appiah Lamptey authorized her lawyers to file the third and final appeal after her 2nd appeal was thrown out of court.

Gloria Appiah was asked to vacate the mansion 7 years ago after the court granted divorce but she has refused to leave and has been hiding behind appeals to continuously stay at the mansion.

Nii Odartey Lamptey

According to reports, Gloria even planned on appealing the 40% of GH¢500,000 alimony cash court granted her during divorce but her lawyer has advised her against such action.

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey has vowed to forcefully eject Gloria this weekend because he can’t continue to rent a house with his new family after 7 years of divorce.

After over two decades of marriage, Odartey Lamptey through DNA found out all the 3 children from his marriage to Gloria Lamptey were not his.

Gloria Lamptey went to court to claim half of Odartey Lamptey’s assets. She demanded his 7 bedroom mansion, an amount of ¢500,000 as alimony money, 50% interest in the footballer’s school, and other assets among others.

Odartey Lamptey – Gloria Adjoa Appiah

Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbeveh who sat on the case completely threw out Gloria’s demands. However, the court ruled that Gloria be given a 4 bedroom Mansion at Dome in Accra, two cars, and a cash amount of GH¢200,000.

But 7 to 8 years down the line, Gloria has refused to relinquish the 7 bedroom mansion built by the footballer she is occupying at East Legon. She has also taken possession of the 4 bedroom mansion at Dome.

Odartey Lamptey and his twins

Odartey Lampety has since remarried and has given birth to twins and a third with his new wife but they stay in a rented house according to Odartey Lamptey.