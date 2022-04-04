type here...
Odartey Lamptey finally speaks after winning court case against his ex-wife
News

Odartey Lamptey finally speaks after winning court case against his ex-wife

By Lizbeth Brown
Odartey Lamptey speaking
Former Ghanaian footballer, Nii Odartey Lamptey has reacted after an Accra High Court granted him custody of his 7-bedroom East Legon mansion.

The former Black Stars player, in an interview with Saddick Adams on Angel TV, confirmed the news and expressed excitement over the court ruling.

He explained that the court ruled in his favour on 2nd March 2022, and his ex-wife was given one month to vacate the house and hand over the keys.

Odartey Lamptey recounted how he was given just one hour to vacate his house when his ex-wife filed for divorce nine years ago.

According to Nii Odartey, he bought the house in 1999 for $100,000 while he was playing in Germany and that he is elated to move back into his house.

ALSO READ: Odartey Lamptey wins lawsuit against ex-wife, gets back his East Legon mansion

He explained that his lawyers are still in court fighting to win back the other properties his ex-wife took from him.

Watch the interview below;

Odartey Lamptey and Gloria’s marriage crashed in 2013 after DNA results proved that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years

During the divorce, Gloria Lamptey was granted 5-bedroom house at Dome and a sum of 400,000 cedis as alimony.

She then filed an appeal to be given custody of his 7-bedroom mansion at East Legon but was thrown out by the court of appeal.

Nii Odartey Lamptey is currently married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, and they have three children together.

    Source:Ghpage

