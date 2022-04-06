- Advertisement -

Former professional footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey is still in the news after winning the court case against his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.

The new information we have gathered from a source reveals that his mother was against the marriage to his ex-wife and warned him severally but they all fell on deaf ears.

The source revealed that the love affair between the two started as far back as 1994 when Nii Odartey Lamptey was at the peak of his football career.

It stated that the beautiful Gloria was always at the training field of the former footballer and her beauty caught his attention which made him become friends with her and that was where their love story began.

The source revealed that Gloria got pregnant and Odartey promising himself that he was not going to give birth out of wedlock decided to marry her immediately before the pregnancy becomes known.

Despite his mother’s opposition and recommendation not to, he still went ahead to marry her.

His mother was opposed to the marriage because of how he met Gloria, how quickly she became pregnant, and “her own instincts as a mother who carried Nii for more than 9 months,” according to a family source.

He played as a striker for Anderlecht, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Coventry City, and the Ghana Black Stars between 1990 and 2008, with Gloria by his side for the better part of 15 years until a DNA test revealed that all three children they had were not his.

Latifah, Kadijah, and Moesha Odartey Lamptey (now adults) were discovered not to be his offspring.

Odartey Lamptey said he regrets not listening to his mother when she warned him about the lady he was dating over and over again.