Odeshie gone wrong: Police arrest one person in connection with murder captured in viral video (VIDEO)

The Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man at Ayiem in the Western Region on 25th August 2023.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, together with five other accomplices currently on the run.

They were in the process of exhibiting the potency of their alleged spiritual powers when he shot and killed the deceased, Amoh Kwadwo alias Mallam, with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the other five suspects to face justice.

They are advised to surrender to the nearest Police Station or be fished out from their hideouts.

