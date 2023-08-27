“Odeshie gone wrong”: Young Ghana boy dies from gunshot while testing his freshly acquired gun powers

A young man is reported to have died as a result of testing the fortification of the juju (black magic) he had gone to take to fortify himself against guns and knives.

This sad news broke out in a video sighted by our editorial desk and comes as no surprise to a section of Netizens as gun wielding has become a norm in some rural areas.

In the video, the young guy urged his friends to shoot him to test the strength of black magic he just acquired against guns. This makes us believe he’s an armed robber or land guard who needed that fortification.

After the sound of the gunshot, the young boy just held his tummy and fell flat on the ground dead. The black magic they had acquired did not work as expected.

