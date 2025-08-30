Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

The one-week observance ceremony in memory of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba is currently underway at Independence Square (also known as Black Star Square).



The event was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium but was event was later moved to Independence Square following a directive from the La Traditional Area.

The council imposed a complete ban on noise-making and funeral-related gatherings from August 11 to September 5, 2025, prompting the organisers to move the event to Independence Square to maintain the planned date and dignity of the occasion.

An emotional video from the event that has surfaced on social media shows Odo Broni crying her eyes out.

In the sad video, Odo Broni clung onto a portrait of Daddy Lumba and refused to let go of it despite several attempts by the sympathisers who are mourning with her.

