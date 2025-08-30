type here...
Source:GhPage
News

Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

By Armani Brooklyn

The one-week observance ceremony in memory of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba is currently underway at Independence Square (also known as Black Star Square).


The event was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium but was event was later moved to Independence Square following a directive from the La Traditional Area.

READ ALSO:  chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Daddy Lumba flaunts and idolizes his beautiful young wife Odo Broni in a new lovely video

The council imposed a complete ban on noise-making and funeral-related gatherings from August 11 to September 5, 2025, prompting the organisers to move the event to Independence Square to maintain the planned date and dignity of the occasion.

An emotional video from the event that has surfaced on social media shows Odo Broni crying her eyes out.

In the sad video, Odo Broni clung onto a portrait of Daddy Lumba and refused to let go of it despite several attempts by the sympathisers who are mourning with her.

D ALSO: Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Man sitting on the floor crying

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Josephine and John

Guy and his girlfriend discovered dead in the room

GhPageNews

TODAY

Saturday, August 30, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Man sitting on the floor crying

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick

VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

Man and Woman

Beautiful lady dies in the process of terminating her pregnancy

Beautiful lady

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways