There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.

A landlord at Ofankor in the Greater Accra has shot his tenant with an AK47 gun killing him instantly for refusing to vacate his house after he ordered him to.

According to a lady with the name Blessing Naana Ansah-Senkyire on Facebook, the late young tenant is her brother.

Blessing revealed her brother is called Kobby and he lived in the house of the landlord who had just returned from abroad.

Kobby, the rising musician who has been killed by his landlord

For some reason, he asked Kobby to leave his house. He ordered him to leave on the same day he confronted him but the young man who is a rising musician refused.

His sister claims Kobby told the landlord he can only leave the next day because he wasn’t prepared.

But the landlord angrily stormed his room and came out with an AK47. He shot the boy killing him instantly.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Blessing Naana Ansah-Senkyire wrote:

Yesterday this man shot and killed my brother at Ofankor. Mr landlord disappointed bugar, you won’t go free. No one will bail you out for taking a life.

Check out photos of the landlord below

The Landlord who killed his tenant

May his soul rest in perfect peace