Ofankor-Nsawam road was halted because the Gods had travelled and we had to wait for their return – Project Manager explains

By Armani Brooklyn
Senior Project Manager, Ing. Abdulai Mahama has explained the delay in the completion of the Ofankor-Nsawam road.

The project, which began in September 2022, was expected to be completed within 24 months but is currently about 60 per cent complete.

Speaking on Adom TV’s current affairs show, ‘The Big Agenda’ with Abena Opokua Ahwenee, Mr Mahama explained that the challenges causing the delay are beyond their control.

Among other things, he revealed that they had to demolish a shrine along the way, but were told the gods had travelled.

He said there were also issues to be addressed between settlers and landlords, the need to reposition ECG and GRIDCO high-tension wires among others.

“My sister, during construction, we encountered a shrine. We consulted the locals and were told the gods had travelled”

“Which delayed us for three and a half months. We had to pay for two cattle and provide money before we were allowed to continue work,” – Mr Mahama explained.

Source:GHpage

