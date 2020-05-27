type here...
Ofankor Shooting: Landlord killed tenant because of a lady – Police

By Qwame Benedict
Ofankor Shooting: Landlord killed tenant because of a lady - Police
One of the issue been discussed on various news platforms is the shooting incident in Ofankor where a landlord identified as Victor Stephen Kankam shot and killed his tenant also known as Benjamin Otchere. 

This incident happened on Saturday, 24th May 2020, where according to earlier reports the landlord had requested that his tenant who is also an upcoming musician to vacate his premises the same day his rent expired.

But according to the police, the suspect Victor Stephen Kankam has been giving them different stories but per their investigations, he committed the act because of a lady.

Also Read: Landlord who shot tenant finally reveals where he got his guns

The Mile 7 District Police Commander, DSP George Asare told Kwame Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM that sources in the area have revealed to them that the landlord was a womanizer. 

He stated: “You know in cases like this, police open our ears very wide, so information reaching us is that the landlord was a womanizer. Another lady also confirmed that indeed, he is into lots of women. The landlord told the tenant that he likes a certain woman who he was very ‘free’ with, so he (the deceased) should ‘link’ him to the girl”. 

He continued that, “The deceased agreed to connect the two of them, and the girl, with assistance from the deceased, spent lots of the landlord’s money; that is why he even decided not to extend his rent by one year as earlier agreed and insisted that he moved out that very day; upon careful reflections on all the accounts, this one sounds more tenable”.

