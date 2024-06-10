type here...
I was offered American citizenship but I turned it down – Blakk Rasta

By Qwame Benedict
As the debate between Dutch Passport and PHD continues to intensify on social media, Presenter Blakk Rasta has joined in and revealed how he turned down American citizenship.

According to Blakk Rasta, when former President Barack Obama and his family visited Ghana in 2009, he was offered citizenship but he turned the offer down.

Speaking during an interview on Property FM he disclosed that he told Barack Obama that God would punish him should he accept to become an American citizen.

Blakk Rasta in explaining why he rejected the offer added that obtaining US citizenship would mean he would no longer be accountable to Ghana, his motherland.

The Radio Personality is one of the few people on the radio who constantly bash the government for neglecting their work and making Ghanaians suffer.

In the past years, he has been against anything foreign, especially with GMO products on the markets.

Source:GhPage

