type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOfficial photos from Lil Win's marriage to his second baby mama released
Entertainment

Official photos from Lil Win’s marriage to his second baby mama released

By Qwame Benedict
Excerpts from Lil Win's marriage ceremony
Lil Win and Maame Serwaa
- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Ghpage.com revealed that award-winning comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, tied the knot with his American-based baby mama in a secret ceremony at Jamasi in the Ashanti Region.

Per our earlier report, the event was strictly by invitation and only a selected few witnessed the actor and his new wife identified as Maame Serwaa exchange their vows.

Our source at the event revealed that all photos were not allowed by the guests, aside from the official photographer contacted by the family to take pictures of the occasion.

Though we managed to get some photos from the occasion, Lil Win has finally decided to release the official photos from the traditional marriage which happened weeks ago.

Watch a video from the ceremony

Subscribe to watch new videos

It will be noted that Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin recently celebrated his four children with a photo of his gorgeous wife who lives in the United States.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 22, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News