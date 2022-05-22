- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Ghpage.com revealed that award-winning comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, tied the knot with his American-based baby mama in a secret ceremony at Jamasi in the Ashanti Region.

Per our earlier report, the event was strictly by invitation and only a selected few witnessed the actor and his new wife identified as Maame Serwaa exchange their vows.

Our source at the event revealed that all photos were not allowed by the guests, aside from the official photographer contacted by the family to take pictures of the occasion.

Though we managed to get some photos from the occasion, Lil Win has finally decided to release the official photos from the traditional marriage which happened weeks ago.

Watch a video from the ceremony

It will be noted that Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin recently celebrated his four children with a photo of his gorgeous wife who lives in the United States.