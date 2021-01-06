type here...
Official photos from Patapaa’s beautiful wedding drops

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Official photos from Patapaa and his German wife, Liha Miller’s wedding ceremony have dropped and they are indeed memorable.

These beautiful photos were taken from their traditional and white wedding, and they both looked stunning.

The One Corner hit crooner finally decided to settle down with Liha and their union has stolen the headlines for days now.

The lovebirds walked down the aisle on Saturday, January 2, 2021, and photos taken during their special day have been seen on social media.

Born Justice Amoah, the Swedru based musician tied the knot with Liha who he met at a show in Belgium.

According to the wife, many of her friends- mostly Ghanaians, had advised her against dating Patapaa but her love for the musician trumped all that.

Liha called Patapaa the most romantic man she has met and spoke about how many friends she had to lose just to be with him.

The most talked about couple in Ghana right now looked amazing in the shots.

