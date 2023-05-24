type here...
GhPageNewsOffinso: 24-year-old guy slashes his throat to death with a knife in...
News

Offinso: 24-year-old guy slashes his throat to death with a knife in his mother’s room – DETAILS

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
24-year-old Ibrahim, a resident of Asamankam in Offinso, one of the popular towns in the Ashanti Region sadly ended his life on Tuesday evening around 11 pm.

The deceased, popularly known as Pablo at Offinso is said to have slashed his throat to death in his mother’s room after he visited them on the said day.

According to a report by Richard Amankwaa Boateng who detailed the sad event to GHPage News, the 24-year-old Pablo prior to the suicide was seen in the company of his friends.

Per the report, he was motivating his friends whom he was seen with, urging them that life will soon be smooth and Okay with him.

On the day of the incident, Pablo had visited his mother at Offinso upon his return from Kumasi.

After a short family moment outside, he silently went into the room, took a knife and slashed his throat.

Surprisingly, Pablo, according to the details gathered slit his throat amid tapping the blood in a bucket.

Following this, he came out of the room with his hand around the neck with the blood still oozing.

After some time when he had come out, he fell unconscious and gave up the ghost even before he was rushed to St Patrick’s Hospital for urgent medical attention by people who saw him bleeding.

    Source:GHPAGE

