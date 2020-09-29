type here...
GhPage News Offinso-Accident: Kevin-Prince Boateng pledges support to the family of the victims
News

Offinso-Accident: Kevin-Prince Boateng pledges support to the family of the victims

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kevin-Prince-Boateng
Kevin-Prince-Boateng
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian International football star Kevin-Prince Boateng, has pledged his support to the bereaved families who lost their relatives in the tragic Offinso accident which claimed the lives of some young footballers.

Six players, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 16, were confirmed to have died on the spot while many others were left injured when a bus carrying the Africa Vision Soccer Academy crashed into a river.

READ ALSO: Six professional footballers crush to their death on Kumasi-Offinso road

Reports indicate two more players later passed away while on admission the hospital, taking the death toll to eight. The team was travelling from the town of Afrancho to Offinso after engaging in a registration exercise for the upcoming league season.

The former AC Milan midfielder touched and saddened by the unfortunate incident said it came to him that he should offer a helping hand to the family of the six (6) colt footballers who died in the fatal.

Kevin Boateng mentioned that that idea came to light after he was constantly updated on the sad incident. The professional footballer via a video interview with Gary Smith said;

“I heard about the fatal accident and it made me really sad, to be honest,” Boateng, on Monday, told Joy News.

“I heard about it on social media, then I called a friend of mine to ask him if it was really true and about what happened, and he told me about it and I felt really sad about it because I have two kids on my own, one is 12 [years old] and one is six, so I think it’s like a big tragedy, it hit me hard, you know.

“Every detail you know about it makes you sadder, so that’s why I’m here and I wanted to talk to you guys and wanted to let you know that I want to help.

“Anything that’s necessary that would help, I want to get in touch with the families, I want to give them the necessary thing to feel free, I know it is hard and I can’t even imagine how hard it is for parents to bury their kids but I just want to help them to free their minds.

“My condolences to all the families who have lost their children and I’m happy for the other kids who made it out safe. We will keep in touch, so please let me know what I can do and I will be ready to help.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News