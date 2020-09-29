Offinso-Accident: Kevin-Prince Boateng pledges support to the family of the victims

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian International football star Kevin-Prince Boateng, has pledged his support to the bereaved families who lost their relatives in the tragic Offinso accident which claimed the lives of some young footballers.

Six players, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 16, were confirmed to have died on the spot while many others were left injured when a bus carrying the Africa Vision Soccer Academy crashed into a river.

READ ALSO: Six professional footballers crush to their death on Kumasi-Offinso road

Reports indicate two more players later passed away while on admission the hospital, taking the death toll to eight. The team was travelling from the town of Afrancho to Offinso after engaging in a registration exercise for the upcoming league season.

The former AC Milan midfielder touched and saddened by the unfortunate incident said it came to him that he should offer a helping hand to the family of the six (6) colt footballers who died in the fatal.

Kevin Boateng mentioned that that idea came to light after he was constantly updated on the sad incident. The professional footballer via a video interview with Gary Smith said;

“I heard about the fatal accident and it made me really sad, to be honest,” Boateng, on Monday, told Joy News.

“I heard about it on social media, then I called a friend of mine to ask him if it was really true and about what happened, and he told me about it and I felt really sad about it because I have two kids on my own, one is 12 [years old] and one is six, so I think it’s like a big tragedy, it hit me hard, you know.

“Every detail you know about it makes you sadder, so that’s why I’m here and I wanted to talk to you guys and wanted to let you know that I want to help.

“Anything that’s necessary that would help, I want to get in touch with the families, I want to give them the necessary thing to feel free, I know it is hard and I can’t even imagine how hard it is for parents to bury their kids but I just want to help them to free their minds.

“My condolences to all the families who have lost their children and I’m happy for the other kids who made it out safe. We will keep in touch, so please let me know what I can do and I will be ready to help.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: