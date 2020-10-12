In a video which has been sighted, Offset took Cardi B by surprise and gifted her a brand new Rolls Royce as he celebrates her on her 28th birthday.

The black Rolls Royce had a customized leather seat which included Kulture’s name on a headrest. Beautiful.

The heartwarming moment had fans present at the scene where Offset gifted Cardi B the car screaming in excitement. This display was accompanied by a live band serenading the rapper.

Shocked to the bone, Cardi B climbed into her new ride, to twerk for his husband as they shared a passionate kiss suggesting that their split may be well and truly off.

Still, in the celebration mood, Cardi B seemingly drunk later in the evening put on a show for her husband who was more than happy.

At one point, Offset was seen grabbing onto Cardi’s bum before laying down so she could twerk on his body.

This added more flavour to viral speculation of conciliation even further, Offset referred to Cardi as his ‘girl’ while she’s heard calling him ‘baby’ in a video.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Cardi announced last month that she had ended her marriage to Offset after three years, explaining that she ‘grew tired of arguing’.

But looking at the new turn of events, that decision of her may not hold as she may rescind her stands after this big surprise by husband.