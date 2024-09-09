Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah has begged Ghanaians to come together to vote massively for the NPP led by Dr Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 General elections.

Performing at an NPP event organized by Sammy Awuku who is the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party he asked party faithful to vote for Dr Bawumia.

According to the Odwo hitmaker, Ghanaian youth stand to benefit a lot from Dr Bawumia if he is elected as the President.

He continued that the youth stand to lose everything if they fall for the tricks of the NDC led by former President John Mahama and make them win the elections.

“Ghanaian youth vote for Dr Bawumia. If you don’t make him Ghana’s next President you’ll be losing a lot. He is the future,” he remarked.

He went on to say Dr Bawumia could win the December 2024 elections and finally help the NPP to break the eight.

“It is possible Dr Bawumia will win”, he concluded.