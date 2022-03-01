type here...
GhPageEntertainment'Stupid boy' - Ofori Amponsah’s management team to drag Nanky to court over...
Entertainment

‘Stupid boy’ – Ofori Amponsah’s management team to drag Nanky to court over alleged song theft [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Ofori Amponsah and Nanky
Ofori Amponsah and Nanky
- Advertisement -

A member of Ofori Amponsah’s management team has threatened to sue Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Haruna Buhari, professionally known as Nanky, over copyright claims.

In a video sighted on social media, a man whose name is yet to be identified is seen fuming over how the contemporary artiste has sampled a song by the veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician titled ‘Koforidua Flowers’ without proper permission.

He is heard in a phone conversation lamenting to a man on the other side that most Ghanaian artists in recent times are fond of stealing the works of others.

But the last straw that broke the camel’s back is Nanky’s attempt to mess with Ofori Amponsah.

He called the youngstar a ‘stupid boy’ as he vowed to sue him to claim rights over the song and every revenue that it will accrue.

Earlier this month, Nanky released ‘Cloud 9’ on all digital platforms. The song has been making waves so far racking up more than 51,000 views on YouTube.

But he would have a copyright suit to defend in court should Ofori Amponsah’s management team commit to their threats.

Ofori Amponsah’s hit song which features the late Kofi B was released in the early 2000s. It begins with an intro with the words ‘Oh ooh, ooh oh’.

The ‘Cloud 9’ also has portions of the Amponsah’s track as its chorus and this is what the management of the ‘Alewa’ hitmaker is taking him on for.

Watch the video below and be the judge

Subscribe to watch new videos

The mana

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 1, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News