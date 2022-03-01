- Advertisement -

A member of Ofori Amponsah’s management team has threatened to sue Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Haruna Buhari, professionally known as Nanky, over copyright claims.

In a video sighted on social media, a man whose name is yet to be identified is seen fuming over how the contemporary artiste has sampled a song by the veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician titled ‘Koforidua Flowers’ without proper permission.

He is heard in a phone conversation lamenting to a man on the other side that most Ghanaian artists in recent times are fond of stealing the works of others.

But the last straw that broke the camel’s back is Nanky’s attempt to mess with Ofori Amponsah.

He called the youngstar a ‘stupid boy’ as he vowed to sue him to claim rights over the song and every revenue that it will accrue.

Earlier this month, Nanky released ‘Cloud 9’ on all digital platforms. The song has been making waves so far racking up more than 51,000 views on YouTube.

But he would have a copyright suit to defend in court should Ofori Amponsah’s management team commit to their threats.

Ofori Amponsah’s hit song which features the late Kofi B was released in the early 2000s. It begins with an intro with the words ‘Oh ooh, ooh oh’.

The ‘Cloud 9’ also has portions of the Amponsah’s track as its chorus and this is what the management of the ‘Alewa’ hitmaker is taking him on for.



