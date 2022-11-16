type here...
Ofori-Atta dozes off on national tv, Ghanaians call for his immediate sack
Ofori-Atta dozes off on national tv, Ghanaians call for his immediate sack

By Albert
The calls for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have intensified following a video of him dozing off in parliament.

In a viral video, the Finance Minister is seen trying so hard to keep his eyes from succumbing to the natural urge to sleep.

Many believe a finance minister who sleeps in front of national TV is not fit to continue serving in his position. There have already been calls for the President to fire him.

Ofori-Atta dozes in parliament

While some agree, others have also argued that sleepiness should never be a basis for a finance minister to be sacked since that does not make him incompetent.

