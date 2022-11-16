The calls for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have intensified following a video of him dozing off in parliament.
In a viral video, the Finance Minister is seen trying so hard to keep his eyes from succumbing to the natural urge to sleep.
Many believe a finance minister who sleeps in front of national TV is not fit to continue serving in his position. There have already been calls for the President to fire him.
While some agree, others have also argued that sleepiness should never be a basis for a finance minister to be sacked since that does not make him incompetent.