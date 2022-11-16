Ghanaian statesman and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says President Akufo-Addo’s hesitation to terminate the appointment of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta smacks of a deliberate attempt to cover up rot in his government.

For the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, this means the President needs his cousin at post to perform some duties that are not in the interest of the country.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the Finance Minister should have resigned the very day Ghana decided to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his view, Mr Ofori-Atta had pledged not to take the country to the Fund because “We are a proud people.”

“So you ask yourself, why is he still there? When a person is in position and the populace says ‘we’ve had enough of you, go away’ and still he wants to be there, the simple thing that should come to the mind of any ordinary Ghanaian is that he is sitting on the rot. When he’s not there, we’ll see how massive the rot is.

When asked who Mr Ofori Atta is covering up for, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “Who is the appointing authority of this country? And has the President approved of his removal?

“The President should have asked him [Ken Ofori Atta] to go away. Here we have a situation where even ordinary person in the streets says, ‘Ofori Atta must leave’,” he told Benjamin Akakpo on Wednesday.