Ken Ofori Attah Declared WANTED- More Details

By Mzta Churchill

Former finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta has been officially declared Wanted.

Per report available at the news desk of Gh Page, the former finance minister is involved in an alleged corruption related activities.

It is reported that in order to be able to get the former finance minister, OSP has declared him wanted.

Speaking on the issue, Kissi Agyebeng has asked the former finance minister to return to Ghana voluntarily or force would be applied on him.

Meanwhile, Ken Ofori Attah is yet to respond to the reports.

