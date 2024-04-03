Ofui! Go and sleep with your bosses too- Serwaa Amihere fires Ghanaian lady

- Advertisement -

An alleged intimate video of Ghone TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, and a popular rich man flew across social media platforms yesterday.

Following the leak of the video, the top media personality was taken to the cleaners by netizens.

Serwaa Amihere has angrily fired a social media user who tried to drag her for sleeping around.

The X, formerly Twitter user, Lisa took to her Twitter account to label the media personality a disgrace to womanhood.

She wrote “The fact that people in power (celebrities) such as yourself shouldn’t be where they are today. We sure know it’s not degrees that got most of yall where yall at but wickedness and sleeping with bosses.”

Serwaa Amihere who could not control her angry wrote “Owww my dear. I feel so sorry for you. But if you have a boss sleep with the person since you’re so sure that’s how they got there. Ofui”.