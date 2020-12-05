type here...
Ogee the MC squandered money meant for Wendy Shay's concert – Bullet

By Qwame Benedict
The CEO of Rufftown records Ricky Nana Agyemang known in the showbiz industry as Bullet has exposed O’gee the MC who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of late Dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns.

Ogee who is also a presenter used to be the hype man for the label during the active days of late Ebony but after her demise, he was assigned to a different role by Bullet but left the label after a misunderstanding with the CEO.

According to earlier comments, O’gee together with some team members squandered some monies meant for Wendy Shay’s first-ever concert making the show a flop.

Recently, O’gee in an interview was asked about the allegation where he denied ever chopping any money for Wendy’s concert as stated by some people.

Well, Bullet has broken his silence and revealed that O’Gee indeed squandered money meant for a Wendy Shay concert making him(Bullet) lose a lot of money in the process.

Bullet speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM explained that he gave out thousand of dollars to some team members including O’Gee to organize the concert for Wendy Shay.

He went on to say that on the day of the event, they went in for a poor sound system which he termed as ‘wake keeping sound’ which spoilt the whole concert.

Bullet continued that after the event, he sacked two people from the label only for the rest to tender in their resignation some few days later.

Watch the video below:

He added that O’gee after some time came back to apologize to him and he took him back unto the label but O’gee started going around and peddling lies about him.

In the interview, he disclosed that defunct group Ruff and Smooth were the first people to make Ogee mount a stage for the first time not just that he was the one who got him his first visa to travel outside Ghana and the first person to make him drive a car.

Source:Ghpage

