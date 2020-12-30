Ogidi Brown and Fameye clash at Antoa shrine with elders over their fight (Photos)

- Advertisement -

Readers are not new to the ongoing fight between Fameye and his former manager Ogidi Brown over some cash.

In the heat of the fight, Ogidi Brown threatened to take his former signee Fameye to Antoa for the most feared Ghanaian deity to kill him and his son if he failed to pay an amount of $50,000 owned him.

People thought he was just joking but Ogidi Brown didn’t just talk but walked the talk as he took Fameye to Antoa for them to deal with Fameye.

A fetish priest in the area summoned Fameye to the town to see how best they can be able to resolve the issue amically which Fameye also oblinged and went today.

According to a source from the town, Fameye clashed with his former boss Ogidi Brown together with some elders as they tried to resolve the matter.

The source revealed that the Nothing I get hitmaker accepted that he owes Ogidi Brown and accepted to pay the money in batches with the first payment to be made in January and the last payment in March 2021.

“Fameye promised to pay half of the amount in January 2021 after which he’ll pay the rest by March,” the source said.

See the photos below:

Ogidi Brown

Ogidi Brown and Fameye

Ogidi Brown and Fameye

Fameye and Ogidi Brown