Ogidi Brown marks his birthday with lovely photos; gives thanks to God & Antoa

The OGB Music record label boss, Ogidi Brown has released lovely photos to mark his birthday.

Fameye’s former manager yesterday January 5th 2021 turned a year older.

He took to social media (precisely on Instagram) to share his joy thereby dropping some cute photos of him.

Interestingly, Ogidi Brown’s caption has caught the attention as everyone seems to be talking about it.

He decided to thank God Almighty for the gift of life all these years and also for the gods of Antoa.

He acknowledged them because in his view what lawyers failed to do for him, the small deities at Antoa are about to do.

Captioning the photos he wrote; “I thank God almighty for giving me life, another year to age??. I thank Nananom for making peace. What lawyers couldn’t do, Nananom are about to do. Thank you all My OGB supporters today is my birthday ?”.

See photos below;

Ogidi Brown

Ogidi Brown

Ogidi Brown

Ogidi Brown

Ogidi Brown

Happy Birthday Ogidi Brown.