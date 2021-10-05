I never earned a dime from OGB Music-Fameye

- Advertisement -

Fameye has revealed in a recent interview that he never received a dime from his previous record label, OGB Music headed by Ogidi Brown after parting ways with them.

He was signed on a 2.5 million record deal. He said the sign on money was used by the label to shoot music videos and other music-related expenditures and not for his personal use.

The award-winning artiste mentioned that even though he has parted ways with his former record label, they contributed to the shoot up of his music career.

On his previous banter with his former boss, Fameye revealed that he is glad he was able to pay Ogidi Brown the money he claimed he owes him.

However, he stated that most of his songs are still with the label but he has no intention of fighting with them for them as well because he wants his peace of mind.

“I am just happy I have been able to pay. He still has my songs. He is taking monies from the streams of my songs”.

“Talent is money, and the record label is bringing physical money as well. So we’re both supposed to do business.

However, we make it appear as if record labels or managers are assisting artists while the artists have nothing to offer. While they are bringing in talent and a lot of energy”, he added.

The Ghanaian Highlife sensation, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye made these statements in a recent interview with Berla Mundi on the TV3’s New Day show.