GhPage Entertainment Ogidi Brown makes U-turn; explains why he dragged Fameye to Antoa
Entertainment

Ogidi Brown makes U-turn; explains why he dragged Fameye to Antoa

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fameye Ogidi Brown
Ogidi Brown in a recent interview has explained why he dragged his former artiste under OGB Music, Fameye to Antoa in his bid to get his $50K from him.

The singer/talent manager speaking on Media General’s Akoma FM stated that he took matters more spiritual due to the recent behaviors of his former signee towards him.

He revealed that the feud between himself and Fameye has started about a year ago but his attorneys slowed matters making regard them as unserious.

Ogidi Brown, however, mentioned that he went to Antoa to put fear in Fameye so he quickly runs to him and settle the debt.

The ‘Favour Us’ hitmaker disclosed he didn’t go there to curse him as he has never in his life invoked curses on anyone before.

On why he signed Cryme Officer with schnapps and eggs after Fameye’s exit, Ogidi Brown stated he did that for the new artiste to stay loyal due to several betrayals he has faced in life regarding signing artistes under OGB Music.

Source:GHPAGE

Monday, January 4, 2021
