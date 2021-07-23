- Advertisement -

Musician Ogidi Brown who is also the founder of OGB records has threatened to show his other to Fameye should he ever claim ownership of any of the songs he produced for him.

It would be remembered that the ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker part ways with OGB music officially after their showdown sometime last year.

In the letter shared by Fameye on his social media handle, he made it clear that his new team and Ogidi Brown had come to an amicable conclusion adding that they are cool.

When we thought Fameye and Ogidi Brown have now settled their differences, his former manager has come at him and has warned him against claiming ownership and performing any of the songs he produced for him.

He posted: “@fameye_music Never try to claim the songs and videos I produced for you else you will see another side of me, I swear my brother go in peace Never even sing the song I produced for u on any platform, this is the last message for you. Ungrateful, next will be action ?”

See screenshot below: