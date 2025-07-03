type here...
Entertainment

Ogyaba is the most powerful pastor in Ghana- Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill

Popular taxi driver, Afia Schwar has set social media ablaze, stating emphatically that no pastor in Ghana is more powerful than Prophet Ogyaba.

Afia’s comment comes following the “Thanksgiving” which was organised by the incumbent NDC party.

Reacting to it, Afia, in a viral self-recorded video stated that she is yet to understand why men and women of God would involve themselves in politics.

Afia noted that politics and being a man of God have no correlation, advising that pastors in Ghana should desist from that habit.

She noted that, there are numerous men and women of God who God reveal numerous things that revolve around politics, but because they are not into politics, they chose to let it slide.

Afia compared numerous pastors who prophesy on politics to Prophet Ogyaba, stating that the latter is more powerful than all men and women of God in Ghana.

